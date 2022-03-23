The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that it will temporarily shut down the Weija Headworks today (Wednesday, March 23, 2022) following a request by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Ltd.

This is to enable the ECG to carry out expansion works at one of the stations that powers the Weija Raw Water Pumping Station.

The GWCL, in a press release announcing the shutdown, urged its customers to store enough water.

ALSO READ:

“Customers are also to note that water production and supply will resume as soon as work by ECG is completed,” the release said.

Affected areas: Kasoa, Weija, Mallam Junction, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Glefe, Odorkor, Mataheko and Mamprobi.

The rest are Chorkor, Kaneshie, Akweteyman, Abeka-Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Tesano, Achimota, Accra Central business district, parts of Ministries and surrounding areas.

Read full statement below:

WEIJA PLANT SHUT DOWN

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform its valued customers and the general public that the Weija Headworks will be temporarily shut down on Wednesday 23rd March, 2022 following a request by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Ltd to carry out expansion works at one of the stations that powers the Weija Raw Water Pumping Station.

Management therefore calls on its cherished customers to store enough water. Customers are also to note that water production and supply will resume as soon as work by ECG is completed.

Affected areas: Kasoa, Weija, Mallam Junction, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Glefe, Odorkor, Mataheko, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Kaneshie, Akweteyman, Abeka-Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Tesano, Achimota, Accra Central business district, parts of Ministries and surrounding areas.