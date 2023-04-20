The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Volta Region has paid GH¢2 million out of its GH¢17.5 million electricity debt.

The debt was accumulated between 2021 and 2023 making the water company the highest debtor of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta Region.

GWCL was compelled to pay after it was served a disconnection notice to clear its debt or be disconnected on Tuesday, 4th April 2023.

Both companies later had a series of engagements and agreed on a payment plan, hence, ECG rescinded its decision to cut power supply to GWCL facilities in the region.

Addressing the media, the Acting Volta Regional General Manager of ECG, Ing. Michael Buabin, explained that his outfit is not embarking on a mass disconnection exercise but a revenue mobilization exercise, therefore, for any debtor that exhibits commitment to pay, “there can be a consensus.”

“We don’t take delight in disconnecting customers but we also want to collect the needed revenue so when we engage you and there’s positive feedback, we don’t take you off the national grid but once you default or fail to present a positive solution, disconnection which is always the last resort will be done.

“For example, if we disconnect GWCL, hospitals, schools, and innocent consumers who have paid their water bills will not get water supply, hence the need to engage the GWCL extensively for them to pay their bills to avoid disconnection”, he said.

Ing. Buabin indicated that the GH¢2 million paid by GWCL is just a minute fraction of the GH¢17.5 million debt and urged the company to promptly pay its bills to avoid piling up huge debts.

“The amount paid by GWCL is small compared to their debt profile but we hope they will be making regular payments to enable them to reduce or clear their debt. We will be monitoring the situation to ensure we receive frequent payments from their outfit”, he said.

Other institutions that made payments in the Volta Region include UHAS, Ho Technical University, and Abutia Stone Quarry.

ALSO READ:

Ghana Water Company avoids disconnection over ¢17m ECG debt in Volta region

Former NPP Director of Finance and Administration appointed deputy Ghana Water MD

The ECG has also engaged Hospitals that charge utilities as part of service bills to patients especially missionary hospitals, and security services such as the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Prisons Service in the Volta Region to settle their debts or face disconnection.