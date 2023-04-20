The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has given the strongest indication yet of his resolve to ensure that the country is purged of all criminals.

Dr Dampare says with the help and assistance of other security agencies, the fight against crime will be relentless.

He gave this assurance during the commissioning of a police barracks at Kwabenaya in Accra.

“My colleagues and I are working in partnership with other security agencies to give you the biggest of assurances to the government and the people of Ghana that we will never sleep nor rest until this country is at peace with itself,” Inspector-General of Police assured.

In a similar move, the police administration engaged the leaders of the two major parties on how best to defuse political tensions as part of efforts to maintain decorum on the country’s political landscape.

On Monday, April 17, 2023, the Ghana Police Service met with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to discuss some political disagreements at the meeting called by the Inspector-General of Police.

This was said in a statement issued by the Service after the engagement urging the parties to be decent in their operations.

“They should do their politics and allow the Police to do policing. We, therefore, called on them to support us including by criticising us constructively to do a professional job in line with our constitutional mandate,” the Ghana Police Service mentioned in its release signed by its Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi.