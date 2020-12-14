The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of Ghana.

The Association says it has keenly observed with admiration nine of President Akufo-Addo’s virtues he exhibited before, during and after the election which are worth commending.

GUTA, in a press release, said it was hoping the President-elect would, throughout his term and beyond, maintain such a character.

Good health, strength, knowledge, among others were what GUTA prayed for to guide the leader to the right path as he steers the motherland.

Find attached press release below: