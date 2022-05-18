One person has been confirmed dead whilst nine persons, including three in critical condition, are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital, following a clash between rampaging youth and the police at Nkoranza in the Bono East region.

In protest against the alleged killing of Albert Akwasi Donkor, the youth in the farming community attacked the Nkoranza Municipal Police Headquarters and freed at least six suspects in custody.

A security reinforcement from Techiman could deter the youth from throwing stones and clubs at the officers, after destroying property, including vehicles, at the police headquarters.

Angered by the alleged killing of a 28-year-old trader and a footballer by the police, the youth of Nkoranza who had earlier suspended a protest march vented their spleen on the local police headquarters.

They called off the march to give an ear to the paramount Chief of Nkoranza, Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, who appealed for calm as he promised the support of the traditional council for speedy investigations.

The demeanor of Nana Baffoe who echoed concerns of the youth is one that portrays the feeling of insecurity among the larger population in Nkoranza.

“Even when I came today, my policeman I was a bit scared when I saw him with a gun because you are not sure who will pull the next trigger; who will fall the next victim. Nobody feels safe here,” Nana Baffoe revealed.

Few minutes after the meeting with Nananom, a section of the youth burnt tires as they blocked a section of the main Ejura-Nkoranza road infront of the police headquarters, whilst casting insinuations and aspersions on officers on duty.

Perhaps that was a shadow of things to come as the situation escalated with the police headquarters becoming target of the youth who wore hoods to conceal their identity amidst threat to journalists not to film their acts.

They managed to flee suspects in police custody, including this man who was remanded by an Nkoranza court.

The attack remained one sided for several minutes until the arrival of a police reinforcement team.

The youth bent on taking the fight to police stood their ground as they pelted the armed officers with stones and clubs.

At least 9 persons who sustained gunshot wounds are receiving treatment at St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital.

Rev. Father John Bremini is Administrator of the hospital.

“We have about nine people who have suffered various injuries; some have been sent to the theater to be operated on. The second one is on the table that they are working.”

Giving details on the injuries sustained by the victims, he added, “I was told that one, the bullet penetrated through the stomach and they have to work on the intestines and the other one was through the legs so had bled for many hours and now at the theater that they are working on. The last one at the Emergency currently, there is a bullet at the chest. He was in comma and so they have to do resuscitation; that has been done so we hope that very soon, we have to also take him as well to theater to be operated on as well.”

Police presence has since been increased to protect lives and property.