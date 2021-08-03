Some supporters of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) have expressed worry over the silence of their flagbearer, the national executives and other party faithful after the 2020 general election.

The party, which partook in its first major election last year, got a lot of attention from Ghanaians and became a third force.

But the party supporters say it is disappointing that no major activity has taken place after the general election.

They want the flagbearer, Christian Kwabena Andrews, to listen to their concerns and address them.



Ashanti Region Chairman of the party, Alhaji Hunsunih Hamzah, told JoyNews that party offices have been locked up and there is no activity ongoing.

“After the 2020 election, there hasn’t been effective collaboration from the party and party offices are locked,” he lamented.

He, however, urged Ghanaians to support the party to win the 2024 election for better economic management.

This, according to him, is because Ghanaians are suffering from corruption under the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.

GUM made a major impact in the 2020 polls with about 105, 548 votes; representing 0.80 percent and occupying the third position, after the New Patriotic Party and National Democractic Congress.

The political party was founded by Mr Andrews, head pastor of Life Assembly Worship Centre.

Prior to the launch of the party, Mr Andrew, popularly known as Osofo Kyiriabosom, declared he was the new Kwame Nkrumah and was in the political sphere to “awaken the spirit of Nkrumah.”

“Dr Kwame Nkrumah laid a good foundation for the country but now our leaders have collapsed all the good works of Nkrumah,” Alhaji Hamzah said.

