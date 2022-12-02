The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), has directed nurses and midwives at the Manhyia Government Hospital to proceed on a strike if the Ashanti Region NSS Boss, Mr. Alex Opoku-Mensah is not sacked.

GRNMA, in a notice issued on December 1st, 2022, indicated that the industrial action will take effect on Friday, December 1st, 2022.

This, according to the Association, will begin at the Manhyia District Hospital.

“We expect National Service Scheme and government for that matter to sack Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah and we hope they do that without any further delay to avert disruptions in the nursing and midwifery services across the country,” a portion of the notice stated.

It would be recalled that the Ashanti Regional NSS boss is said to have verbally abused a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital who had a misunderstanding with his daughter (a house officer).

The nurse had called the house officer to suggest a change in prescription because what the latter prescribed was unavailable at the pharmacy.

According to the Medical Superintendent, Dr Hussein, the house officer is said to have taken offence at how the nurse spoke with her, thus, protested.

Dr. Hussein said, the house officer happened to have been in the company of her father when she spoke with the nurse on phone. As such, Mr. Opoku-Mensah was infuriated by the turn of events and followed his daughter to the hospital.

In an audio recording that has gone viral, Mr. Opoku-Mensah said, “you are very frustrated…Who born dog?…you envy her, you don’t respect. Are you a doctor? Who are you? Are you mad? Is the hospital yours? Stupid idiot.. that your useless nursing that you do, useless woman… Do you know who I am? I am the Regional Director of National Service Scheme. Some of you are under me.”

Mr Opoku-Mensah’s action has been condemned by sections of the public and has caused many to be aggrieved.

Although the NSS boss has apologised for his utterances, the Management of the National Service Scheme in a statement issued on Thursday suspended him for verbally abusing the nurse.

But GRNMA is still not happy with the outcome. They insist the NSS boss must be dismissed.

The statement added that if by Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the NSS boss is still not fired, then the strike of nurses and midwives will extend to the Ashanti Region.

It further stated that nurses and midwives nationwide will also join the strike action by Friday, December 9th, 2022 if their demand is not met.