The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced a complete reversal of the discount on import values of general goods and Home Delivery Value (HDV) of vehicles effective January 1, 2023.

A statement issued in Accra by the Commissioner-General said the decision would affect the 30 per cent discount on import values of general goods and the 10 per cent discount on HDV of used vehicles, effective January 1, 2023.

The Authority said the decision followed the presentation of the budget statement and economic policy of the government for the year ending December 31, 2023.

It said the valuation of all goods would continue to be done in line with the World Trade Organization (WTO) valuation agreement, WTO Customs valuation compendium and the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891) section 60 (used motor vehicles) and section 67 (general goods).

The statement urged the public to support and cooperate with the GRA.