Residents of Tolon in the Northern Region have heavily demonstrated against government over deplorable township roads in the district capital, Tolon as they send warning to their MP, Habib Iddrisu, over the situation.

The Tolon residents felt deceived after the tiled road was allegedly excavated by the district authorities when the president, Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo was visiting the community.

According to reports, main tiled Tolon township road then developed potholes making it very difficult accessing it but the district political authorities ordered for the road to be degraded to be somehow smooth for the president’s visit with a plan of fixing it later but that did not happen, hence the demonstration.

The Assemble member for the Nayili electoral area, Mohammed Abdul Somed Chentiwuni, who read a speech on behalf of the demonstrators expressed worry over the situation, saying the Tolon area has been neglected by the Akufo-Addo government.

Mohammed Abdul Somed added that, their Member of Parliament for the Tolon constituency, Habib Iddrisu was heard in the media saying demonstration doesn’t fix roads but they know it does.

He, therefore, warned the Member of Parliament to be serious if he wants to retain Tolon seat as an MP because he will face judgment day on the 7th December 2024.