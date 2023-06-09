GRA busts 6 businesses for failing to issue VAT invoices

Three hotels are among six businesses that were busted by the Enforcement and Tax Compliance Team of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for not issuing Value Added Tax (VAT) invoices.

The team from the GRA and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service picked up officials of three hotels and three local retail operators who were busily serving customers at the time of their arrest.

The GRA became aware of the illegal activities of these businesses after it acquired receipts showing that the businesses issued their personal invoices to clients.

The exercise is part of a continuous effort by the authority to mobilise revenue for the state.

According to Accra Central Enforcement Manager of GRA, Joseph Annan, the culprits would be charged accordingly.

“The owners or managers of these businesses have been arrested. The CID is taking them to their office and their statements will be taken and they will come to my office where pre-emptive assessments will be established. Payments will be done immediately and we will recommend them for full audit,” he said.

Mr Annan added that the exercise has over the period helped to improve compliance.

He advised businesses to issue the Commissioner General’s VAT invoice to assist the state mobilise enough revenue to embark on certain government projects.