The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has expressed disappointment regarding the abrupt decision to rescind the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy on petroleum products by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

On April 4, 2024, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) directed all Oil Marketing Companies and relevant stakeholders to implement a levy of 16 pesewas per liter on Petrol, 14 pesewas per liter on Diesel, and 14 pesewas per kilogram of Liquefied Petroleum Gas following the suspension of the levy.

In an interview with Citi News, Abbas Imoro, the Public Relations Officer for GPRTU, expressed concern that this reversal would further compound the already burdensome fuel prices.

“It is surprising that we have fought over that and was accepted and within three days or two days, it has been withdrawn. Because if you can remember, some time back, we fought over some of the taxes which we said should be taken off from the price build up.

So if today the government heard or understood or listened to us and said yes, I have taken off this price stabilisation levy because it doesn’t stabilise any price and just for the government to withdraw it in about two days, it is surprising.”

