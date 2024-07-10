The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has said the government’s plan to recruit 11,000 individuals into various security agencies will be one of the greatest scandals in Ghana’s security history.

In an interview with Channel One TV, Mr. Ayariga argued that the planned recruitment is merely an attempt to appease the discontented youth by offering them crumbs.

He urged the public to resist this move.

“What is about to happen is potentially the greatest scandal in Ghana’s security sector recruitment history. This rogue exercise must be resisted” Mr. Ayariga stated.

He said the government is only doing that out of fear that the recent unrest that happened in Kenya will also befall Ghana.

The Bawku Central MP warned that, the process which is likely not to be transparent may cause more agitations and public uproar.

“The refusal to use a fair and transparent process to carry out the recruitment might fuel more anger against the political class and so we must fight for the youth with no political connections in order for the youth to be given a fair and equal opportunity in the process” he stressed.

It was recently reported that, the government would start clearing the backlog of applicants who had applied to join the various security agencies under the Interior Ministry, starting Monday, July 8, 2024.

The government has been accused of sharing slots to MPs and parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help them win the elections.

