Nine athletes will represent Ghana at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, participating in both track and field events as well as swimming.

The track and field athletes include Abdul R. Saminu (100m/200m), Benjamin Azamati (100m/4x100m), Joseph Paul Amoah (4x100m), Isaac Botsio (4x100m), Fuseini Ibrahim (4x100m), Edwin Gadayi (4x100m), and Rose Yeboah (High Jump).

In swimming, Joselle Alice Mensah will compete in the 50m Freestyle, and Harry Stacy in the 100m Freestyle.

Accompanying the athletes will be 11 officials, comprising coaches, medics, federation heads, and a press attaché, forming Team Ghana. The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) will also attend the Games.

The team will train in Strasbourg for two weeks before moving to the Games Village in Paris on July 21.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

Since 1960, Ghana has won five Olympic medals: one silver and three bronze in Boxing, and one bronze in Football.