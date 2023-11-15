The Finance Ministry has announced the establishment of a Climate Financing Division to leverage and maximise the mobilisation of climate finance resources and its usage.

The sector Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta made the announcement while delivering the 2024 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

“By championing the needs of developing countries in the face of climate change, we aim to pave the way for a world where our nations not only survive but thrive.

“This vision for climate resilience is more than an environmental imperative; it is a pathway to enduring prosperity and stability for developing countries globally, ensuring that we are equipped to face climate challenges while progressing towards a sustainable, prosperous future,” he noted.

The Finance Minister explained the Division will hasten Ghana’s growth towards climate resilience while improving coordination at the national level.

“The new division will facilitate the fulfillment of Ghana’s international commitments by effectively implementing Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions,” he said.

Mr Ofori-Atta acknowledged Ghana’s pivotal role in pushing for reforms in the global financial system to make it more conducive to climate-resilient growth and sustainable development.

“Our leadership in this area is evident in advocating for long-term reforms and presenting actionable steps, in line with the objectives of the Accra-Marrakech agenda and the Bridgetown Initiative 2.0 proposed by Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados,” he added.

