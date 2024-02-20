Sources within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have disclosed that the government has released an amount of GH¢5 million to settle outstanding debts owed by Senior High Schools.

This action comes in response to recent power disconnections across institutions including Accra Academy due to a GH¢400,000 debt.

The disconnection affected students resulting in the use of torchlights to study.

However, the Free SHS Secretariat has intervened and authorized the payment of the overdue arrears.

Meanwhile, the ECG’s External Communications Manager emphasized that the school will not be reconnected until it meets certain basic requirements in line with the company’s revenue mobilization drive.

Speaking on Joy FM, Laila Abubakari explained that one of these requirements is for the school authorities to settle at least 50% of the outstanding bills.

ALSO READ: