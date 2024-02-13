Volta Region Minister, Dr Archibald Lesta has debunked claims that victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage have been abandoned.

This comment follows concerns by former President John Mahama and North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that over 10,000 individuals were still living in tents months after the flood.

In response to the claims, Dr Lesta told JoyNews on February 12, that the government was working towards building new houses to resettle the victims.

He argued that the government had established a committee that is working to procure lands to construct homes for the flood victims.

“The DCEs are now liaising with the chiefs and we set up the committee last week and gave them a week to come up with the identification of the site for the resettlement. I briefed the Member of Parliament [Mr Ablakwa] on Wednesday when I met him. After that, the next phase is also the restoration of livelihoods. It would be unfortunate to say that nothing is being done,” he stated.

He added that the government has also released the funds required to undertake the construction.

On February 12, during the commissioning of housing units for 300 affected victims, the North Tongu MP stated that it was unacceptable that five months after the spillage the government had not taken any concrete action to restore the victims to their previous lives.

Mr Ablakwa appealed to the government to address the situation promptly, stressing that tents were unsuitable for long-term habitation.

“His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, remember your oath of office. The oath of office that they swore enjoins them to be fair to all manner of persons. I just want to ask, is it fair that for five months and counting displaced persons who have committed no crimes, are still living in tents?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, a representative of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Gloria Domtsor explained that it was difficult for victims to live in tents because when it rains it gets too cold, and in the afternoon it gets too hot.

“The main issue we have now is accommodation. We need proper structure. If you enter the tent in the morning, you will feel comfortable, but during the afternoon, there is so much heat that you cannot stay in it, and even when it rained last time, the whole place was disorganised.

“With the help of the traditional authorities, NADMO, VRA, and the Muslim community, we still have people supporting us.”

The Manklalo of the Mepe Traditional Area, Togbe Kwasi Negi VI, said even after hearing that the Volta River Authority had provided financial support to NADMO for flood victims, they had not seen the funds.

He called on the inter-ministerial committee to investigate the matter and provide assistance.

“As I speak today, from the time the president came here till now, the inter-ministerial committee has not been on the ground. How will they be able to help us if they do not come to hear our challenges?.”

“The Volta Regional House of Chiefs is calling on the government and the VRA to complete resettlement of the impacted communities that have suffered as a result of what VRA did to us,” he appealed.

ALSO READ: