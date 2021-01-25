Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has noted that the NDC, a party formed by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings was excluded from the organisation of the funeral of the late former President.

He said the ongoing ceremony would have been better organised if the NDC had been involved in the planning by the government.

Mr Otokunor said this in an interview after filing past the remains of Mr Rawlings at the Accra International Conference Centre on Monday, January 25.

“Some of us are a reflection of what he stood for, and so we are in deep sorrow, we are very sad. We think that the nation has lost greatly, some of us have lost very greatly.

“We are inspired and take consolation in the fact that Rawlings left us something, an unfinished business, an unfinished service to the nation which we have to continue.

“We would have wished to honour Rawlings in a more, better and greater, more friendly and inclusive way than what we have seen the government lead us to. There are few problems with family and government, and the government deliberately and consciously excluding the NDC, a political party that he founded,” he said.