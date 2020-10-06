The government has condemned the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, over his politicisation of the secessionists’ attacks.

According to Information Minister Kojo Oppong–Nkrumah, the comments are appalling and must not be entertained.

This comes after General Mosquito, as he is widely known, addressing a gathering in the Volta region, accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of orchestrating the recent disturbances by the separatist group.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said education of the populace is what matters and not politicisation.

ALSO READ:

He noted the comment was a form of ethnic incitement that could escalate and will not augur well for the nation, adding that all political actors must support the national efforts in dealing with the situation.

“When people started making ethic inciting comments like this in Rwanda people took it as a joke only for 100s of thousands to be killed. No responsible politician should take that path,” he rebuked.

However, he stressed engagements with the local authorities are in place, stating they have been cooperative since the beginning of recent attacks.

“We have dealt with the local system and that is so far yielding results. The cooperation of the chiefs and local leaders led to arrests, retrieval of weapons and deeper understanding in local communities,” he lauded.