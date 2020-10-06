The Electoral Commission (EC) has set up two separate teams to scrutinise the nomination forms of aspiring candidates for the December 7.

This comes on the back of a five-day period to receive nomination forms from presidential and parliamentary aspirants nationwide.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, announced the two teams as the IT and Technical teams.

“The Commission has developed a criterion that enables candidates to be vetted along with benchmarks set up by law.

“The template is also aimed at guiding our team which will be awarding marks after scrutinising and reviewing each of the forms. It is important to know that the Commission has set up two teams,” she said.

She noted the team forms part of the Commission’s effort to ensure a transparent, fair and accountable electoral process.

“The technical team will scrutinise the forms and ensure that candidates meet the qualifications as set out in the law. Namely, that the presidential candidates are 40 years old and have satisfied all tax obligations among others.

ALSO READ:

“The IT team will check and verify whether candidates and supporters are indeed registered voters. The teams are to operate within the confines and law and not to exercise discretion. They have been tasked to be fair,” she added.