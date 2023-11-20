The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has launched Entrepreneurship Jobs for All (E-JOBS4ALL).

The initiative is aimed at creating employment for youth in mining communities.

In a press release dated November 20, 2023, the Ministry said E-JOBS4ALL seeks to promote “sustainable and resilient businesses within mining communities”.

The Ministry also outlined some benefits of the programme which include World-Class Education, In-Person Training and Annual Summit, Masterclasses and Lecture Series, Alumni Network, and Pitch for Investment.

