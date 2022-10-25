All excavator owners and operators have been given up till November 2, 2022, to register with their Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The directive forms part of the government’s move against illegal mining locally known as galamsey.

This was announced in a statement by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources which warned any excavator that is not registered by the deadline shall be seized and confiscated by the State.

“An owner, operator and/or user of an excavator shall, at the time of registration, specify the purpose for which the excavator is being used or to be used and the area where the excavator is being used or will be used,” the statement read.

The statement urged the MMDAs to record other particulars they may deem necessary.

“As part of the registration Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assemblies are to record the name and particulars of the owner of the excavator, the date the excavator was brought into the country, the registration number, the chassis number, the purposes for which the excavator was brought into the country, the area where the excavator is expected to be used and the name and particulars of the current operator and user of the excavator,” the statement admonished.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has assured it will continue to take the necessary measures to protect Ghana’s natural environment, particularly, water bodies, forests and lands, in a transparent and sustainable manner, anchored on integrity.