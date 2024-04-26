Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has disclosed that the government has given the green light for a $20 million expansion project aimed at enhancing the left bank of the Kpong Irrigation Scheme.

The project will be executed under the auspices of the Food Systems Resilience Programme (FSRP).

This decision follows a previous investment of $20 million made by the government in 2011, as part of the Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project (GCAP), to initiate the Kpong Irrigation project.

This initiative has particularly benefited farmers in the Asutuare enclave, including the Golden Exotic Company Limited.

The rehabilitation of the irrigation scheme is anticipated to further ameliorate the water supply situation, ultimately assisting farmers in the enclave to boost their agricultural yields.

Dr. Acheampong made the announcement during his address at a grand durbar marking the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Golden Exotic Company Limited, Ghana’s leading banana exporter, held at Kasunya in Asutuare on Thursday, April 25.

He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering agricultural productivity and economic growth, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector through strategic investments.

According to him, the expansion of the Kpong Irrigation Scheme is poised to not only bolster agricultural output but also contribute to food security and socio-economic development in the region.

“The people of this community must know that the government has pumped $20 million into the irrigation scheme around this area and I have also approved another $20 million to expand the left bank of the irrigation scheme in this area which is going to be implemented by the Food Systems Resilience Programme and that will amount to $40 million in this area alone.”

ALSO READ:

Man bites dog in daring attempt to rescue toddler

Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s speech shows readiness to lead – UG Political Science…

EC replies Mahama: You also appointed someone who was tagged NDC