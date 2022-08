Two persons have reportedly been injured in an accident involving a tipper truck with registration number GN 4383-19 at Shiashie.

The incident occurred on Monday near the Ghana Standards Authority building on the Accra-Madina stretch.

The truck was said to be heading towards Accra from the Shiashie traffic light when the incident happened.

The driver failed his brake and veered off the main road and reportedly crashed into some okada riders who were on the road.