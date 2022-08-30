The suspended former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has said he is returning to engage in active politics in the party.

According to him, his intention is to legitimately take back the party from those who have hijacked the party.

The House Cleaning Exercise has started in the NDC: We shall sweep out the charlatans; restore dignity to NDC & appease the souls of the real fallen fighters & Founding Fathers/Mothers of the Revolution. “We no go sit down make dem cheat us everyday. Walahi! Aluta continua🔥🔥💪 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) August 28, 2022

In a Twitter post, he said he has not been sacked by the party despite the party’s communique that he has been sacked, adding that nobody can actually sack him from the party.

I am back full swing into active NDC politics and we shall not pay any ransom to those who have hijacked our PARTY: we shall take back what legitimately belongs to us. “Revo Revo Revolution, has a long way to go but has come to stay”. Who born dog? — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) August 28, 2022

“Nobody has sacked me from NDC and nobody can sack me from NDC,” he added.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that on February 9, 2021, the NDC announced that it has suspended its former Deputy General Secretary, Mr Anyidoho.

Nobody has sacked me from NDC and nobody can sack me from NDC. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) August 28, 2022

The suspension, according to the party, followed two separate petitions by Mubarak Abdul-Karim, the Oti Regional Communications Officer of the party and Eric Adjei (Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer of the party.

The two party officials in their complaint alleged that Mr Anyidoho had misconducted himself and breached the party’s disciplinary code. The Functional Executive Committee of the party, thus, instituted investigations into the allegations against Mr Anyidoho.

After five months of investigations, the party, through a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said it found Mr Anyidoho guilty of the charges that were levelled against him by the petitioners.

The party said it found Mr Anyidoho guilty on counts of misconduct and anti-party behaviour in relation to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the party’s constitution.

“At its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Koku Anyidoho), pursuant to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC constitution,” part of the statement from the party stated.

“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party,” the letter dated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 said.

“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the NDC and for that matter you are no more recognised as a member the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”

But Mr Anyidoho insists that so long as he is concerned, he has not received any communication from the party insisting that he still belongs to the party.