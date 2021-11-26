Accident logo

Two persons have died in a fatal crash at Akyem New Tafo on the Bunso-Koforidua Highway in the Eastern Region.

The deadly head-on collisions occurred on Thursday night with the cause not immediately known though both cars were reportedly speeding.

It involved a Kumasi to Odumase Krobo bound Toyota vehicle with registration number ER 718-15 and a private car – Hyundai Elantra with Registration number GR 3522-19 from Akyem Tafo.

The deceased were female and male occupants of the Hyundai Elantra.

The bodies have been deposited at the Akyem Tafo Hospital Morgue.

Meanwhile, dozens of injured passengers were rescued and rushed to the Akyem Tafo Government Hospital and Eastern Regional Hospital.




