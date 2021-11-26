Two executives of Zoomlion Ghana Limited were honoured at this year’s Women’s Choice Awards Africa 2021.

They were the Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Gloria Opoku Anti, who was awarded the Shero in Environmental Safety and Sanitation, and the Group Financial Controller of Zoomlion, Mrs Adokarley Okpoti-Paulo, who also emerged as the Institutional Finance Personality of the year.

The awards were the third edition of the prestigious Women’s Choice Awards Africa, which celebrates women who are championing nobel causes and setting remarkable paces across this continent.

Organised by Global Ovations, the Women Choice Awards reward excellence in a range of fields. The awards use rigorous methodology to compile and shortlist, and a combination of public and board voting to select a winner.

The event was themed: ‘The Progressive Portrayal of Women – its Impact on National and Organisational Development’.

The Event Director, Gideon Raji of Women’s Choice Awards Africa, in a speech said the awards is a c-level high-impact, women empowerment and leadership awards designed by Global Ovations Limited.

He said at Women’s Choice Awards Africa, they translate the collective voice of women into a highly objective and consistent methodology.

He continued that the awards also allows women to choose with confidence, knowing that other women and men across Africa would highly recommend it to their family and friends.

With the women of Africa at heart and Africa’s future in mind, Global Ovations Limited decided to come up with this award to honour women and men who passionately advocate the empowerment of girls and women and others who get inspired from the works and services provided to empower women in their decision making to be a catalyst for creative solutions that foster ongoing success in life, career and in business, he added.

The Managing Director of Zoomlion, Gloria Anti, with awarded with the Shero in Environmental Safety and Sanitation award.

Mrs Anti is a highly motivated and ambitious business executive with 21 years of working experience in administration, human resource management & development, corporate governance and business management.

Prior to her current position, which is by dint of hard work and due diligence, Mrs Anti was the Deputy Managing Director which she rose from the position of Director of Human Resource and Administration in the same company.

She joined Zoomlion Ghana Limited in 2010 as the Human Resource Manager with oversight responsibilities over the company’s human resources and other subsidiaries within the Jospong Group of Companies.

Preceding this, she was the Human Resource Manager at J. A. Plant Pool Ghana Limited, also a subsidiary of the Jospong Group.

Mrs Anti has developed enormous working experience in human capital management & development through her academic training and working relationship with Adecco Recruitment Solutions, Cardiff-UK, Promasidor Ghana Limited and more importantly, the Jospong Group of Companies which cannot be over-emphasised.

Her expertise is but not limited to strategic decision making, strategic human resource management and planning and indeed she is a self-assured team player.

Over the years, Mrs Anti has played such roles as setting policy direction of Zoomlion and formulating and executing corporate strategies to attain exceptional shareholder values, being responsible for revenue generation as well as the executive control and management of the company.

The Group Financial Controller of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Adokarley Okpoti-Paulo, was also awarded with the Institutional Finance Personality of the Year award.

She is a top-level career executive with over 30 years hands-on experience and blessed with a record of accomplishments in managing company finances.

Mrs Okpoti-Paulo had her education at the University of Professional Studies (formally IPS), Central University College and the University of Ghana Business School where she studied Bachelor of Science in Administration (Accounting) and Executive Masters of Business Administration (Finance) respectively.

A Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, Mrs Okpoti-Paulo cut her professional notch with Pricewater Coopers and Deloitte & Touché where she served as Audit Person in both places.

She has also worked in key finance positions in companies such as Boskalis International BV, Masai Developers Limited (1992-1999), EA Group Limited (2000-2004), Mechanical Lloyd Company Limited, Accra Service Branch (2005- 2013).

Mrs Okpoti-Paulo joined Subah Infosolutions as General Manager Finance in February 2013 and rose to become the Finance Director of Subah Holding Company Limited, which has six local subsidiaries with two international businesses.



In August 2018, she was transferred to Zoomlion as the Finance Director to double up as the Group Financial Controller of the Environment and Sanitation Group, overseeing the finances of over 32 companies.

Aside from serving on a number of boards, she is an executive member of the Association of Women Accountants for several years, and an immediate past member of the Admissions Committee Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) Ghana.

She has excellent human relations and the capacity to adjust quickly to new developments and environments. Mrs Okpoti-Paulo has a high sense of responsibility and trustworthiness.

She is married to a Reverend Minister of the Restoration Community Chapel at Ogbojo and has four boys.

Adokarley loves the Lord dearly, likes singing, cooking, working smart, leading in the ministry of helping and counselling. Adokarley enjoys mentoring, impacting and improving on peoples’ lives.

Other awardees at the event were; Helene Wessie-Guiness Ghana MD, Patricia Obo-Nai-Vodafone Ghana CEO, Rosy Fynn-Mastercard Foundation Country Head, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Professor Elsie Kaufmann and others

Zoomlion Ghana Limited is a wholly Ghanaian-owned company that focuses on delivering total waste management solutions. The company provides integrated waste management solutions from waste collection, through haulage, transfer, and sorting to recycling and disposal.

It is a member of the Environmental Services Providers Association (ESPA) of Ghana and a silver member of the International Solid Waste Management Association (ISWMA, USA).

Zoomlion was established as a waste management business in Ghana in April 2006, under the Companies Act 1963, Act 179.

Its key mandate is to help deal with the country’s waste menace by providing highly skilled persons across the country to manage this waste.

The company started with few workers but has grown over the past 15 years.

It is part of 45 companies of the Jospong Group but has 23 sister companies that work together with her to build synergies to provide total waste management solutions.