Former President Goodluck Jonathan turned 64 on November 20, 2021.

To mark the milestone, family and loved ones joined him in a private jet to spend the day.

Photos from the private ceremony, which have popped up online, captured moments he was presented with a citation.

He was offered one with his photo and happy birthday inscribed on it and was also presented with a bouquet of flowers.

ALSO READ:

His wife, Mrs Florence also had her photo coupled with a few words of appreciation beneath it.