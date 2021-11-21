The family of Captain Kojo Tsikata has confirmed the death of the former National Security Head under late Rawlings’ Provisional National Defence Council.

The news of Mr Tsikata’s death broke out in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, 2021.

He was 85 years old.

According to the family, the late founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wished for a private family funeral when he was alive.

In view of this, the family has indicated his wish will be granted but did not state the date.

“The family of Captain Kojo Tsikata regrets to announce his passing in the early hours of Saturday 20th November 2021. He was 85.

“In accordance with his wishes, the family will be making arrangements for a private funeral,” a statement, signed by Col Joshua Agbotui (RTD) and Fui S. Tsikata, read in part.

Meanwhile, the NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, reacting to the death, said it is sad news to the party and Ghana at large.

He acknowledged the deceased was one of the many people who worked for the democracy Ghana is enjoying today.