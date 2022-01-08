The University of Ghana (UG) has announced a separate virtual graduation ceremony will be held for eligible students whose names were omitted from the graduation list.

A statement, issued by the Academic Affairs Directorate, assured it will process and promptly publish a supplementary list.

The list, the statement explained, will contain all the missing names as soon as the necessary administrative quality assurance processes are undertaken.

This follows a petition by some 180 students from the University’s Political Science Department on Thursday, January 5 to management over the alleged exclusion of their names in the final graduation list.

The aggrieved students argued that per the regulations of the University, all 180 of them have satisfied the requirements for graduation, hence do not fathom why their names were missing from the published list.

They, therefore, called on the University authorities to promptly address their concerns.

Meanwhile, the Academic Affairs Directorate has urged the aggrieved students to pick up their certificates once the process is completed.

They have also entreated the affected students to bear with the University as outstanding graduation issues are resolved.

Read the full statement below: