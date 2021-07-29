The Ghana Education Service (GES) is set to distribute some laptops to teachers under the government’s one-teacher one laptop initiative.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo announced plans for the acquisition of some 280,000 laptops for teacher unions in the country.

He said the list of unions will include members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The President made the announcement as part of the 2021 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, as he outlines interventions rolled out so far.

With no clear timelines on when the distribution will start, Regional Directors have been asked to liaise with Senior High School heads in their region.

The school heads are expected to provide the Director with their staff list and ID numbers latest by midday on Friday, July 30, 2021,

A statement, signed by the Deputy GES Director, Anthony Boateng, said this forms part of modalities to ensure a smooth distribution process.

Read the full statement below: