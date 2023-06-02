Gonja-Mamprusi clash: Security personnel deployed to restore calm

The Regional Security Councils of Savannah and North East Regions have dispatched military and police personnel to the North Gonja town of Lukula following renewed chieftaincy clashes that have left seven people dead.

The Chairman of the North East Regional Security Council, who doubles as the Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, says the joint security team is working tirelessly to restore calm in the area.

“Savannah has sent security, North East has also sent security so they are on the grounds,” he said.

According to him, although he is certain that the personnel will execute the task effectively, the two security councils are yet to be briefed on the current development.

The deployment comes after seven people were killed with several others injured in the clash between members of the Gonja and Mamprusi tribes at Lukula in the North Gonja District.

The deceased include the 70-year-old Mamprusi chief of the Kuwerigu Community, Naa Salifu Nachinaa, who was shot dead at his home by gunmen.

Several homes have been torched, while residents have fled the area over safety concerns after the violence broke out on Thursday, June 1.

In an interview with the District Chief Executive for the area, Adam Elliasu, he said the number of residents who have fled the area cannot currently be accounted for. He also says there is no data yet on the extent of damage caused.

Sharing details on what really triggered this latest clashes, he said: “You know it is an old thing. That issue is over 40 years and resurfaces every year of which the security comes in to restore calm,” he said.

According to him, “just three months ago or so, it came up strongly and then both police and military were there for about two weeks and the place was calm. Only last Friday or Saturday, the rumour of clashes spread again.

“We didn’t see anything but the police were there. Somewhere Monday, Tuesday we heard that the people were preparing to come there again, then we added a number of police personnel. When we saw that the threat was becoming too much we sent security from Daboya to support,” he said.