Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan, spent his parliamentary break teaching at his alma mater, Apam Senior High School in the Central region.

The MP says his schedule within the period, among other things, was to take Form Two (2) Business students through key topics in Financial Accounting and Economics; correction of errors, suspense account, market structures and the revenue concept respectively.

This move, he says was aimed at allowing him to learn firsthand, the challenges the teachers, school administrators, and the students faced and to provide the students with some variety in their studies by providing them with practical insights and real-world examples to make the learning of these subjects more meaningful and practical.

“I had the uncommon privilege of spending two weeks of the parliamentary recess period as a guest teacher at the Apam Senior High School, my alma mater,” he stated.

According to him, the excitement, eagerness, and display of real thirst for knowledge demonstrated by the students were truly inspiring, and he was confident that with such enthusiasm, they would achieve great heights in their academic pursuits and beyond.

He averred, “I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the management of the school for the warm reception and incredible hospitality accorded me during the period. I must confess that to say that I am impressed with the conduct and sacrifices of the staff of the school will be an understatement.”

“The commitment and dedication being invested in shaping the future of the students, and in ensuring that Apam Senior High School remains a place of choice for the provision of quality education and character development is extremely commendable, and I salute management and all the staff, both teaching and non-teaching.”

Mr Gyan says while he cherishes the memories and looks forward to more of such opportunities, he admits that though he has been a regular visitor to the school, his two two-week stay with the staff and students has been a huge eye-opener.

He concluded, “I have learned at first, the challenges faced by the school, especially the staff and the students in the discharge of their duties and their learning processes respectively.”

“I shall in the coming days, hold the necessary engagements with the relevant stakeholders towards finding solutions to the challenges identified. Once again, thank you so much, Apam Senior High School, for the opportunity.”