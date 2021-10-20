Ghanaian-owned airline, Goldstar Air on Monday donated a consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to support its fight against the coronavirus disease.

The donation estimated at GH₵30,000 formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to enhance the fight against COVID-19.

Presenting the items at a short ceremony in Accra, the Director of Cargo Services for Goldstar Air, John Ashong Mettle, said the gesture affirmed their commitment towards the enhancement of medical tourism and the need to extend a helping hand to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, Goldstar Air was committed to improving the Ghanaian economy, through the provision of affordable and available international travel and create job opportunities in the country.

He said it was in this direction that Goldstar Air partnered the government as a private sector to help combat the virus and ensure that lives were saved and productivity improved.

“When we have a nation where the people are sick, it will be very difficult for the economy to rise to the occasion, so we believe in ensuring that people must be strong and go about their work and duty and ensure that Ghana drives, the tourism drives and private sector will work well,” he added.

Isaac Asiam, Director of Public-Private Partnership, GTA, who received the items on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Akwasi Agyemang, said the donation would help reduce their operational cost.

He expressed gratitude to GoldstarAirline for the donation, saying it had come at the right time and would go a long way to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Mr Asiam promised to put it to good use and distribute it evenly to the various tourism industries to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.