National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency chairman for Tamale South, Alhaji Abdul Rauf, has descended on the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, following the changes made to the Minority leadership in parliament.

To him, the party failed to consult members and national executives before reshuffling; a situation he says does not augur well for the party.

He is, therefore, asking the party to rescind its decision or face their wrath.

Although the decision is coming from the national executive body of the party, Alhaji Rauf has blamed Mr Nketia for the development.

According to him, he supported Mr Nketia’s bid to become chairman and so wondered why he has been unfair to Northerners.

“We were warned that Asiedu Nketia will destroy the party if he becomes the national chairman, and the changes he has made clearly show. I know that Asiedu Nketia dislikes Northerners and this development proves that indeed he dislikes us,” he noted.

Alhaji Rauf was speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday following the party’s decision to change its leadership in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Mr Nketia said the election 2024 will be fought on the economy and thus the party had the obligation to put its best foot forward.

He said the party’s campaign message ahead of the polls will be heavy on the economy, hence the decision to reshuffle its leadership in Parliament.

But chairman Rauf has said that he and his constituents will not accept the decision of the national executive to replace Mr Iddrisu.

Asiedu Nketia explains change in NDC’s parliamentary leadership

Prof Gyampo’s reaction to Ato Forson’s take over as Minority Leader…

Has anyone told you we’re dissatisfied with our leadership? MP quizzes…