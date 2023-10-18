The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMeT) is warning of more rains in the flood-affected areas due to the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

According to the Head of Central Analysis and Forecasting at GMeT, Felicity Ahafianyo there is about 40 to 60 % chance of rain in the area.

“In terms of the weather over the lower Volta Basin area, rain is still in the forecast for them for the next two weeks,” she said in an interview with JoyNews.

She added that it is expected to start “from Wednesday up to Sunday and then Monday to the following Sunday too, we still have a 40 to 60% chance of rain. By weekend too, we are expecting another outburst of rains.”

Asked whether the rain quantities are expected to cause flooding, Madam Ahafianyo replied in the affirmative.

She explained that the ground is already saturated due to the spillage therefore “any rain that will come will have a runoff that is likely to cause flooding in the flood-prone areas.”

Already, thousands have been displaced with their houses submerged as a result of the spillage and have been compelled to live in shelters while others perch with their relatives.

Meanwhile, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Reverend Stephen Wengam has called on the government to declare a state of emergency.

In a news conference, he noted that declaring a state of emergency would add to the necessary legislative and humanitarian weight to measures undertaken to bring the depressing situation under control.

“We are witnessing a flood and disaster on an epic scale and with devastating consequences in the parts of the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions as a result of the spillage of huge volumes of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

“It bears recounting that entire communities have been submerged in the floodwaters. Thousands of people including children have been displaced and property with millions of Ghana cedis lost. To make the desperate humanitarian situation worse, public cemeteries and toilets have also been submerged in floods, thus polluting sources of drinking water and igniting public health emergency concerns.

“This catastrophe of unprecedented proportions calls for a response of unparalleled urgency,” he explained.

Also, the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he does not see the delay in the declaration of the state of emergency when entire communities have been wiped out as a result of the flood.

According to him, there is a need for the situation to be declared as a state of emergency, adding that it will trigger a lot of international support.

“A number of diplomats have reached out that it is all they are waiting for,” he noted.