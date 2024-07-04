Global Affairs Canada has partnered with Agrihouse Foundation for the sixth consecutive year for the Women in Food and Agricultural Leadership Training Forum (WOFAGRIC) and Gold in the Soil Awards, scheduled for July 9th to 10th, 2024 in Sunyani, Bono Region, Ghana.

The initiative aims to empower women farmers, including those with disabilities, and enhance gender equality across Ghana’s agricultural value chain.

Madam Candace Holt, Second Secretary of Development for Global Affairs Canada, emphasized their commitment to Agrihouse Foundation’s programs aligning with their Feminist International Assistance Policy.

She highlighted the economic benefits of empowering women in agriculture, citing increased financial autonomy, expanded agro-processing activities, and family sustainability, contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.

Ms. Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, expressed gratitude for Canada’s support, noting its role in advancing women’s status in Ghana’s agriculture.

The annual forum has benefited over 8,000 women farmers and agri-entrepreneurs across various regions, providing training, mentorship, and recognition to foster leadership and innovation.

The upcoming event at Sunyani Technical University will feature workshops, exhibitions, and the prestigious Gold in the Soil Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions by women across seventeen categories, including innovation, climate-smart practices, and entrepreneurial excellence.

As Agrihouse Foundation and Global Affairs Canada continue their partnership, the focus remains on empowering women in agriculture to ensure food security, sustainability, and economic growth in Ghana.

