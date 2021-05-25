Actress Yvonne Nelson has taken to Twitter to share a prayer with her followers to commemorate Africa Union Day also known as Africa Day.

Her prayer goes ahead to beg God for forgiveness on the part of ancestors. She also asked God to forgive Africans for sins committed by forefathers.

The AU Day (formerly known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day) is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on May 5, 1963.

The organisation was later transformed into the African Union on 9 July 2002 in Durban, South Africa, but the holiday continues to be celebrated on 25 May.

It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent as well as around the world.

Reacting to this, Miss Nelson also asked God to give African countries good leaders who will transform the lives of the people.

She wrote: Whatever we did wrong,,, God pls. Whatever our ancestors did wrong, pls. We are tiiiiired! FORGIVE US.

This wickedness must end! Change our hearts… give us HONEST leaders who will move this continent forward pls. Amen [SIC] She posted.