GHS fights off reports of ICU beds shortage

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has dismissed reports of beds shortage at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Accra’s major hospitals as covid-19 cases surge.

According to the Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, there is no such situation at hand, adding that hospitals still have empty beds.

This follows a warning from the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) that major hospitals are being overstretched.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, the General Secretary of the GMA, Dr Justice Yankson, stated that hospitals in Ghana are not equipped enough to handle the fast-rising cases as the country is nearing a possible third wave.

But addressing a press conference, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said enough interventions have been put in place as the country continues to fight the disease.

“Our ICUs are not full. For example, Ridge Hospital has 16 ICU beds but as we speak, they only have three occupants. Ga East has about 19 cases currently on admission with six on ICU.

“There is a plan to upgrade further, with support from the COVID-19 Fund, the ICU capacity at the Ridge Hospital,” he explained.

Though he stated Ghana’s critical cases have increased, he was quick to add they are not overwhelmed yet.

Meanwhile, Ghana, as of July 8, had recorded 23 severe conditions with 11 patients in critical condition.