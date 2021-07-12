The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is warning that Intensive Care Units (ICU) in Accra’s major hospitals are being overstretched as the country deals with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, the General Secretary of GMA, Dr Justice Yankson, stated that hospitals in Ghana are not equipped enough to handle the fast-rising cases as the country is nearing a possible third wave.

He said: “If you look at what is happening, our general numbers are also going up, and there are hotspots all over the place, not just in Accra, Ashanti Region and other regions as well. So clearly, this could be the beginning of potentially another third wave.

“Our ability to handle severe critical cases in terms of ICU spaces, generally as a country we don’t have enough space for that category of persons. That is not to say we don’t have any capacity at all.

“But in terms of the availability of equipment, oxygen, we don’t have enough, and as it stands now, most of the critical care areas are flooded with covid-19 patience so clearly this is just the beginning of something that we all don’t want to say. But, even at this point, we are beginning to get overstretched in these areas,” he added.

His comment comes at a time Ghana, as of July 8, has recorded 23 severe conditions with 11 patients in critical condition.

So far, active cases have moved from 1,849 to 2,247, indicating a 398 increment in active cases. Currently, the Ridge Hospital has a total of 16 ICU beds, with eight beds already occupied.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, says the GHS will boost communication systems and educate the public to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols.