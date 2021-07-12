Ghanaian rapper and singer, Okyeame Kwame, says for Ghana music to receive international appeal like it did with Highlife in the 1960s, there should be a conscious effort to promote it.

According to him, there should be an intention to choose one genre, especially Highlife, and promote it extensively since it appeals to many through legends such as AB Crentsil, Amakye Dede, and Pat Thomas among other key acts.

We should decide this is our genre as Ghanaians. We should pick one genre for instance highlife… then our folklore should accept it with its definitions. Then we look for young people to visit legends like Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor and AB Crentsil who have played abroad to learn from them how they did it.

Talking further, the ‘Rap Dacta’ said since the inception of many music streaming platforms, it has become difficult to locate natural playlists blasting Ghanaian Highlife to the world.

On that note, he said: We should decide on one sound and export it just like we do with Cocoa, timber and other natural resources… They are all raw materials. We need something like iTunes… we should have highlife genres on streaming platforms too. We have to be intentional about setting up the structures.