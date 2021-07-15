The Schwandt family in the state of Michigan (USA) is famous for its large number of children, especially when all 14 children are boys.

But after nearly 30 years of giving birth, this extended family recently welcomed their first daughter.

Both the 48-year-old couple shared that they were “so happy and excited when Maggie Jayne came to the family.”

The Schwandt family has the reputation as one of the biggest families in town and all of the children are boy

“This year has been memorable in many ways, for many reasons, but Maggie was the best gift we could imagine,” Jay said after welcoming his daughter at the hospital.

For many years now, the Schwandts have been popular on local and national television and newspapers. They even participated in a “live-stream” program called “14 Outdoorsmen”.

The couple’s eldest child is Tyler, 28 years old this year. He said, his parents thought there would never be a daughter in the house. “I don’t even know if Mum has any pink clothes.”

The family is happy with the arrival of their very first baby girl

Tyler is getting married and has just bought a house 20 minutes from his parents’ ranch.

It is known that the Schwandts have been dating since high school. They married in 1993 before attending Ferris State University. Before graduating from college, they had three sons.

However, both still achieved excellent diplomas even while having regular children. Kateri also holds a Master’s degree in Social Work from Grand Valley University. Jay is currently a lawyer and owns a land surveying company. He also holds a Law degree from Western Michigan University.

Undoubtedly, having a daughter is one of the sweetest gifts that God gives to a couple. The little girl will be nurtured and protected by not only her parents but also 14 older brothers. Awesome!