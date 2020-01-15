The week four of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League returned on Wednesday January 15, 20202 to the various stadia.

Maxwell Konadu is having a torrid time at Kotoko after they suffered another defeat in Tarkwa.

Medeama pipped the Porcupine Warriors by a lone goal.

For the first time, Hearts of Oak were able to hold WAFA in Sogakope to a goalless game.

Berekum Chelsea continued their brilliant form of the campaign by beating Dreams FC 1:0 at the Berekum Sports Stadium.

In Techiman, Aduana Stars were stunned by Eleven Wonders by a lone goal to end their unbeaten run.

Struggling King Faisal also picked their point of the season after sharing spoils with Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Elsewhere, Liberty Professionals piled more misery on Ebusua Dwarfs as they picked all points by defeating them 3:0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

However, Legon Cities FC against Ashgold will kick-off late at 7PPM at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Below is the full results of week four of the GHPL:

Berekum Chelsea 1 v 0 Dreams FC

Ebusua Dwarfs 1 v 2 Liberty Professionals

Inter Allies 2 v 3 Elmina Sharks

King Faisal 2 v 2 Bechem United

Medeama 1 v 0 Asante Kotoko

WAFA 0 v 0 Hearts of Oak

Techiman Eleven Wonders 1 v 0 Aduana Stars