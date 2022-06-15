Ghana’s group opponent for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, South Korea, has thrashed Egypt in a friendly match on Tuesday afternoon.

Egypt were beaten 4-1 by the South Koreans.

South Korea, captained by Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min, scored twice in the opening 21 minutes through Bordeaux’s Hwang Ui-jo and then Kim Young-Gwon.

Egypt pulled one back seven minutes before the break as Mustafa Mohamed of Galatasaray found the target.

But the win was sealed in the final minutes of the game as substitute Cho Gue-Sung added a third for South Korea in the 85th minute and Kwon Chang-Hoon another in injury time.

Prior to the game, Ghana had beaten Chile on penalties to clinch the third position in the 2022 edition of the Kirin Cup.

Ghana will lock horns with South Korea in the final game of Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

