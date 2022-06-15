Actor Abeiku Sagoe has narrated how he had to go for a loan to organize a theatre production in 2020.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the veteran filmmaker said that he had to use his car as collateral so he could access funds to enable him to bring his stage productions to life.

According to him, that is how far he can go to execute his stage plays.

“In 2020, I was preparing for my next play at the National Theatre when the COVID-19 hit. Just before that, I had used my car to go and take a loan to prepare for the drama and I have not been able to recover it since then. It’s been two years.”

Mr Sagoe, who is best known for his passion for theatre arts bemoaned the neglect the sector faces from authorities.

According to him, getting sponsors to help with the stage productions is even more difficult.

“These are some of the things we go through. It is not easy to get sponsorship for theatre because all sponsors want to leverage it. How many people do we even attract to the National Theater?”

Abeiku Sagoe said these were some of the reasons he had not been able to put up another play.

He stressed that the financial backing to do another stage play has been a major problem.

He, however, pleaded with authorities in higher places to support theatre productions.

The veteran actor in an interview with Graphic Showbiz described theatre as an orphan in the creative industry considering that no attention and support is given to it compared to music and movies.