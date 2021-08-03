Ghana’s triple jumper, Nadia Eke, has announced her retirement from athletics after failing to progress to the next round of the Women’s Triple Jump event.

Nadia was the flagbearer of Team Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games, which is ongoing in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old, who is a 2016 Africa triple jump champion, failed to make a successful jump in all her three attempts.

Following her exit, the Columbia University graduate said being an athlete has been a mental struggle over the last three years.

“Somewhere on the journey, I lost my way, for a while… truth be told, the last three years as an athlete has been a mental struggle daily. All the way until three weeks ago, I questioned why I was granted this gift to be here when I felt I didn’t deserve it,” she posted.

She also revealed that she would be walking down the aisle soon with her fiancé.

Below is Nadia’s entire retirement statement:

Tonight I was set free—I was reminded of my WHY. This space, this place needed my light to shine bright. I’m overwhelmed by the amount of lives I have been able to touch in such a short time. (I may not respond but I read all your messages.) Thank you all so much for being part of the journey and thanks to @athleticsghana for having faith in me these past 7 years:

– Multiple national records broken

– First female Continental Champion in the history of the country

– Three continental medals

– Qualified for the African continental team

– Competed at every major competition possible with pride.

Incredibly grateful for the end of this chapter… No one should ask me to come for any competition 😭😭.

PS. shoutout to my soon-to-be husband for keeping my head on straight and reminding me I majored in bad assery..It’s the ride or die for me.