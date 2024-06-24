Ghana’s Rose Yeboah wins gold in high jump at 2024 African Athletics Championship

Ghana’s high-jump gem, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, has clinched gold in the women’s high jump competition at the ongoing African Athletics Championship in Cameroon.

Yeboah, who had already secured a spot at the Paris Olympics, proved unstoppable at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, after defeating her opponents to win her second consecutive gold at the African Athletics Championship.

This is the 21-year-old high jumper’s second gold medal this year on the continent after picking up her first at the 13th African Games held in Ghana a few months ago.

She has been remarkable so far this season after breaking the national high jump record at the NCAA D1 Championship earlier in June after clearing 1.97 metres.

This made her grab a spot at the Paris Olympics, making her Ghana’s first female field athlete to qualify for the Games.

Rose Yeboah would be a significant medal contender for Ghana, which is attempting to win its first Olympic medal in the track and field event.

She also won gold for Ghana at the 2019 African Games and again at the 2022 African Senior Athletics Championship in Mauritius.

