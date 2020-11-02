The Ghana Oscar Committee is calling on filmmakers to submit their films for the 2021 Academy Awards, popularly known as Oscars.

The commission, approved by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body responsible for the Oscars, is expected to select a movie for the Best International Feature Film.

For this category, majority of the dialogue in the film should be in another language aside English.

The Academy also expects the movie to have been released first in the country and exhibited in a movie theatre.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of days required for a movie to stay in the theatre has been reduced to seven consecutive days.

Deadline for submissions to the Ghana Oscar Committee is November 16, 2020.

Entries are to be sent to Filmfreeway. The site also has listed the technical requirements filmmakers need to meet.

Filmmakers can also submit their films to oscarcommittegh@gmail.com.

The last film Ghana submitted for the Oscars is Azali. However, the film did not make it to the nominations lists.