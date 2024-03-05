Ghana’s economy won’t crumble if US businesses withdraw over Anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam George

Ningo-Prampram MP Samuel George Nartey is confident that Ghana’s economy will withstand any potential fallout from American businesses withdrawing from the country in response to the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021.

The contentious legislation, which prohibits LGBTQ activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding, was unanimously passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after three years since its introduction.

The bill, awaiting presidential assent, imposes sanctions on individuals involved in LGBTQ activities, with penalties ranging from six months to three years for engaging in same-sex acts and three to five years for promoting, advocating, or funding LGBTQ activities.

Speaking with News Central TV based in Nigeria, the Ningo-Prampram legislator asserted, “American businesses in Ghana are not in Ghana because of LGBTQ+,” emphasising that “they are in Ghana because they make profit.”

Sam George emphasised Ghana’s sovereignty, asserting that Americans should refrain from interfering in local politics.

He urged African nations to stand firm in their decisions, pointing out that Western countries engage in business with nations like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, despite their strict penalties for same-sex activities, including the death penalty.

