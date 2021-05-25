Highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena says it’s about time Ghanaians unite to push for a review of the 1992 constitution.

According to him, the constitution is gradually becoming archaic, hence the need to review some of the laws to fit today’s world.

The singer made this assertion after Andy Dosty asked him why he kept mute when some Ghanaians were calling on the government to fix the country few weeks ago.

According to Kwabena Kwabena, though he has been a strong advocate of voicing out his mind on topical issues, the constitution must be reviewed to develop the country.

That constitution after 2020 we must look at it again because that is the beginning of all our problems we need reforms and change as to how we go about stuff in the country.

That is why I am not that vocal on national issues. We should solve the problem from the root. We should take time to read the 1992 constitution. Please we should.

Meanwhile, Kwabena Kwabena has set his birthday, October 17, as the release date for his upcoming album.

The sixth studio album dubbed ‘Fa Me Saa’ comes nearly four years after his critically acclaimed album ‘Ahyesi’ released in 2017.