Dancehall musician, Ras Kuuku, has taken to social media to praise the coach of Senegal’s national football team, Aliou Cisse, following his dramatic penalty win over Egypt in the just ended AFCON tournament.

Talking about Aliou Cisse’s looks, the Wo hitmaker said he can never be chosen as a coach for the Black Stars team even if he had all the qualifications.

According to him, the Senegalese football coach and former player, who is the manager of the Senegal national team, will be rejected by Ghanaians due to his dreadlocks hairstyle.

“Congrats Aliou Cisse. I know if you were to be in my country, they will reject you just because of the locks,” he said.

Pointing out one of the reasons he may be subjected to rejection, Ras Kuuku, in a sarcastic statement, said “they will come like his locks will scare the players 🤣🤣🤣… Dem go hear.”

Rastafarianism became the topic of the town in Ghana when some Achimota students were “rejected” by the school for their dreadlocks.

It took the intervention of a national dialogue to get these students admitted into the school.

